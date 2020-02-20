Roundup of gardening news for Feb. 20, 2020

ATHENS COUNTY

Vegetable trials. The Ohio State University is conducting vegetable trials with home gardeners. They want your opinion as to what grows well in Ohio and what Ohioans prefer (including the taste).

There will be two sets of trials this year — spring trials and summer trials. Each will have five vegetables to choose from. You may choose how many of these that you would like to try in your garden. For each vegetable there will be two varieties to test side-by-side.

Each vegetable trial will cost $3 and will include enough seed to grow a 10-foot row of each variety, growing instructions with garden layout options and row markers. You are asked to report your results either on the provided paper form or by using our online system.

Additionally, they’d like you to submit photos to share with others in the project as they go through the season. Ed Brown, agriculture and natural resources extension educator from Athens County, is the lead on this project. For more information, visit https://bygl.osu.edu/index.php/node/1441.

PIKE COUNTY

Fruit pruning school workshop. The Ohio State University South Centers is hosting a fruit pruning school workshop March 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person and a lunch is included. Anyone wishing to attend will need to pre-register no later than March 9. Call Bradford Sherman at 740-289-2071, ext. 115, or email sherman.1473@osu.edu with your registration details, including any dietary restrictions. New this year is a discussion and demonstration on apple and peach tree pruning.

This is in addition to the other small fruits the event typically covers, including blueberries, brambles, wine grapes, hardy figs and hardy kiwis.

The first 50 to register will receive elderberry cuttings. For even more information, read the article here: https://southcenters.osu.edu/pruning-school-be-held-osu-south-centers-in-march.

STARK COUNTY

Master Gardener volunteer program. The OSU Extension Stark County master gardener volunteer program is currently accepting applications for its 2020 class.

Interested individuals can obtain an application packet by contacting the Stark County OSU Extension office at 330-832-9856, ext. 3476, or by visiting https://go.osu.edu/becomeamastergardenervolunteer2020. The class will be Feb. 27 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Sandy Valley Branch Library, 9754 Cleveland Ave. SE, Magnolia, Ohio.

Sessions include an informal conversation on the application packet and all requirements, the expectations and time commitment of a master gardener volunteer, cost of the program, included resources and a question and answer period. R.S.V.P.s are encouraged for the informational sessions.

To reserve your seat, contact Heather Neikirk, Extension educator, agriculture and natural resources and Master Gardener coordinator, at 330-832-9856, ext. 3476, or at neikirk.2@osu.edu. For more information on the Stark County master gardener program, or to become more familiar with OSU Extension’s master gardener volunteer program, visit http://mastergardener.osu.edu or http://osustarkmg.org on the web.

