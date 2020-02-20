Roundup of 4-H news for Feb. 20, 2020

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — The Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club elected officers at its February meeting.

Isabel Schors is the president, Natalia Kresic is the vice president, Delaney Crytzer is the secretary, Avery Mountain is the treasurer, Brandon Quear, Tony Schran and Cooper Selley are the health and safety leaders and Crytzer and Mountain are the recreation leaders.

Kim Lewis, from the Mahoning County Green Team, led a game and a presentation about recycling.

Clothing and quilting members will meet at the Joann ETC Store in Boardman March 8, 1:30 p.m., to select supplies for their projects. Members will cut out their projects at the home of Kathleen Moser April 14.

Members signed up to participate in a county workshop at the extension center in Canfield March 1, 2-4 p.m., to make personalized pillowcases. The club will meet again March 12, 7 p.m., at the Ellsworth Fire Hall. Members are to bring bags of wrapped candy to fill eggs for the Community Easter Egg Hunt that will be April 10, 2 p.m., at Western Reserve Schools.