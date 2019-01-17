Roundup of gardening news for Jan. 17, 2019

MEDINA COUNTY

Gardening seminar. The Medina County Master Gardeners are planning an upcoming seminar: Gardening at Your Doorstep: Simplifying Your Garden.

The program will focus on downsizing your garden to reclaim the joy of gardening. Keynote speaker will be Debra Knapke, the “garden sage” and author, who will cover simplifying the garden without diminishing joy.

Attendees will also learn about herbs and hostas as part of a downsized garden. New this year, the program will include a continental breakfast and buffet lunch catered by Williams on the Lake, as well as door prizes and information.

The program will be held Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Williams on the Lake, Bldg C, 787 Lafayette Road, Medina. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required as space fills quickly.

Early registration is $45 per person by Feb. 1.

After Feb. 1, $55 per person. Visit go.osu.edu/MGVregister to sign up. If you have questions, call the OSU Extension Office in Medina at 330-725-4911. Registration deadline is Feb. 15.

STARK COUNTY

Botanist to speak. Award-winning lecturer and historical actor Kirk Brown will portray early American botanist, John Bartram, at the 19th Annual Beech Creek Garden Symposium Feb. 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the R.G. Drage Career Technical Center in Massillon.

Brown will be depicting the life and achievements of John Bartram, an early American botanist, horticulturist and explorer whose research made a lasting impact in the fields of botany and horticulture.

Several breakout sessions are also planned, each one a different topic presented by a variety of horticulture experts. This year’s session speakers include Susan Liechty, certified Advanced Master Gardener and former president of the National Herb Society of America, and Lisa Graf, co-owner of Graf’s Garden Shop and Landscape in Akron, among other horticulture and landscaping professionals from throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Deborah Geiser, who owns the Quince Bakery and CafE in Kidron, Ohio, is presenting a cooking demonstration on how to create your own sensational sauces, and Melinda Carmichael is teaching a hands-on make-and-take workshop to create your own garden obelisk using weaving techniques.

Registration is required and is $50 per person, $40 for Beech Creek members and for horticulture and landscaping students. After Feb. 3, the registration cost increases by $5 per person. Additional costs apply for the optional workshop session and the optional lunch.

Attendees can also register at the door on the day of the symposium; however, both the workshop session and lunch are not guaranteed for these attendees. To view a complete list of session topics and to register for the Garden Symposium, visit www.beechcreekgardens.org.

For those interested in volunteering during the event, contact Beech Creek Gardens at 330-829-7050 or info@beechcreekgardens.org.

R.G. Drage is located at 2800 Richville Dr SW in Massillon, Ohio, one mile north of US-62/US-30 off the Richville Drive exit.

