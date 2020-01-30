Roundup of gardening news for Jan. 30, 2020

RICHLAND COUNTY

Precipitation monitor training. The next training and orientation session for Richland Soil and Water Conservation District Volunteer Precipitation Monitors will be Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Richland SWCD office, 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 205B, Mansfield.

As a precipitation monitor you will measure and record rain and snowfall at your home or business. Data is used to gauge long-term trends in watershed health and land use practices. You will be provided with the equipment; all you need is access to the internet. Your data is shared with the public on the Richland SWCD Water Data Map at http://richlandswcd.net/services/water/water-data-map.

For more information or to register for the training by Feb. 3, call 419-747-8685 or email sutter.theresa@richlandswcd.net.

STARK COUNTY

Master gardener training. The Stark County Master Gardener Volunteer Program is accepting applications for its 2020 class.

Informational sessions are planned for: 6 p.m. Feb. 4 OSU Extension office, 2800 Richville Drive SE, Massillon; 10:30 a.m. Feb. 6 Plain Community Branch Library, 1803 Schneider St. NE, Minerva; 2 p.m. Feb. 13 University of Mt. Union Huston-Brumbaugh Nature Center, 16146 Daniel St. NE, Minerva; 4 p.m. Feb. 27 Sandy Valley Branch Library, 9754 Ave. SE, Magnolia.

To register or to get an application packet, contact Heather Neikirk at 330-832-9856 ext. 3476 or neikirk.2@osu.edu.

Application packets can be found online at https://go.osu.edu/becomeamastergardenervolunteer2020.

