Roundup of gardening news for Jan. 6, 2022

MAHONING COUNTY

Greenhouse workshop. The Mahoning County Extension Office will hold a greenhouse workshop Jan. 21, 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. at the office. Cost is $35 per person (includes CORE and category 5 pesticide credits). For more information, visit go.osu.edu/mahogreenhouse.

