Roundup of gardening news for July 15, 2021

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Garden tour. The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County are hosting their Fourth Annual Garden Tour July 18, 1-4 p.m. The tour highlights four area gardens, which can be toured at your own pace. Master gardeners will be available at each location to answer questions.

Each garden will provide an opportunity to view different styles of gardens, talk to the creators of these gardens and get their input on their gardening experiences, and talk to Penn State Master Gardeners from Lawrence County. The cost for the tour is $10.

Registration is encouraged online at extension.psu.edu/master-gardener-garden-tour or by calling 877-345-0691. Walk-ins are welcome the day of the tour at any location, however, walk-ins are encouraged to register at the first garden, at 137 East Sheridan Avenue, in New Castle.

Participants will receive garden location information upon registering. Call the Penn State Extension office at 724-654-8370 with any questions.

