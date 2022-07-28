Roundup of gardening news for July 28, 2022

PIKE COUNTY

Tomato planting. There will be a field night focused on the technologies of tomorrow for your home or commercial tomato plantings, organized by the Ohio State University South Centers Soil, Water and Bioenergy Resources program Aug. 16 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the OSU South Centers Research and Extension Building, 1864 Shyville Road in Piketon, Ohio.

The cost is $20 and includes a meal. Register by Aug. 12 at go.osu.edu/tomatotech. Featured speakers will include Brad Bergefurd, of Brandt Agriculture, and Ohio State University researchers Rafiq Islam, Arif Rahman and Thom Harker. Contact Bradford Sherman at sherman.1473@osu.edu or 614-247-9680 with any questions.

