Roundup of gardening news for July 7, 2022

GEAUGA COUNTY

Phenology program. The Geauga County Master Gardens are holding a presentation titled “The Meaning and Value of Phenology,” followed by a garden tour from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 30, at the Patterson Building, 14269 Claridon Troy Road, Burton, Ohio.

The presentation will discuss the history of the Ohio State University Phenology Garden Program and then tour one of the gardens responsible for the data collection. Registration is appreciated; contact Wendy Ward at 440-834-4656 or ward.714@osu.edu. Visit the Geauga Co. MGVs on Facebook for more information.

