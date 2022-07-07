Officers, directors of the US Jersey organizations elected

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Officers and directors of the US Jersey organizations were elected during the Annual Meetings of the American Jersey Cattle Association and National All-Jersey Inc. held June 24 and 25, in Portland, Oregon.

Alan Chittenden, Schodack Landing, New York, was elected to a one-year term as president of AJCA on June 25. Chittenden became the first third-generation president of the AJCA, following in the footsteps of his father, Paul, and grandfather, Stanley. He is a fourth-generation breeder and owner of registered Jerseys.

Chittenden owns and operates Dutch Hollow Farms LLC in New York with his parents and two brothers. They milk 900 registered Jerseys and have the herd enrolled in REAP, are contract advertisers in the Jersey Journal and have contributed to Equity for nearly 50 years. In 2012, the family was honored with the AJCA Master Breeder award.

In addition, he has served as general chair of The All American Jersey Shows & Sales in 2018, and chair of the All American Sale Committee in 2016. He served two terms as AJCA Director from the Second District from 2014-2020.

Chittenden succeeds Jonathan Merriam, Hickman, California, who served four years as president.

Joel Albright, Willard, Ohio, was re-elected as AJCA director from the fourth district and as vice president of the association. He owns and operates Albright Jerseys LLC, a 600-cow operation enrolled on REAP, with his family. The Albrights have placed several bulls in A.I. and have consigned animals to numerous sales.

In 2016, Albright received the AJCA Young Jersey Breeder Award. He serves on the All American Sale Committee and is the associate general chair of the All American for 2022. He currently serves as chair of the Breed Improvement Committee and is a member of the Type Advisory committee and Jersey Performance Index Advisory committee.

Chairs of standing committees for 2022-23 are Bradley Taylor, Booneville, Mississippi, finance; Albright, breed improvement; Garry Hansen, Mulino, Oregon, development; Karen Bohnert, East Moline, Illinois, information technology and identification.