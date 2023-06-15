Roundup of gardening news for June 15, 2023

RICHLAND COUNTY

Hammered flower notecard workshop. Richland Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Conservation Creation workshop from 6-8 p.m. July 11. The workshop will take place at the Ohio Bird Sanctuary Education Building, 3774 Orweiler Road in Mansfield. Participants will be making a hammered flower notecard using natural dye from flowers to create a design. Mark Hoover from Kingwood Center Gardens will provide a program on flowers.

All materials for the workshop will be provided by Richland SWCD. The cost to attend the workshop is $12 per person. Reservations may be made at richlandswcd.net/event/conservation-creation-arts-crafts-workshop/.

MAHONING COUNTY

Veggie tour. Ohio State Extension will be visiting local gardens at 6 p.m. Mondays throughout the summer. Join OSU Extension staff and trained Master Gardener volunteers to learn about growing practices, helpful tips, soils, organic production and more.Bring a lawn chair for seating and a notepad. Don’t forget your weeds, disease, and insects—staff and volunteers will diagnose what’s going on in your garden, too.

• June 26 — Flying High Access Healthy Food Greenhouse, 1960 East County Line Rd Mahoning Valley Campus of Care Building 4, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440

• July 3 — Youngstown Botanical Garden, 528 W Indianola Ave, Youngstown, OH 44511

• July 10 —Dorothy Day House, 620 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, OH 44502

• July 17 — Southside Community Garden, 112 Williamson Ave., Youngstown, OH 44507

• July 24 — Youngstown Community Blueberry Patch, 4019 Erie St, Youngstown, OH 44512

• July 31 — Jubilee Garden @ Tod Lane, 583 Todd Lane Youngstown, OH 44504

• Aug 7 — Flying High GROW Urban Farm, 100 Broadway: Enter Broadway & Bryson, drive to end, Youngstown, OH 44505

• Aug. 14 — Glenda’s Garden, 719 Cassius Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505

• Aug. 21 — St. Patrick’s Orchard, 1420 Oak Hill Ave, Youngstown, OH 44507

Events are weather dependent, follow the OSU Mahoning County Extension Facebook page for cancellations. Question, call 330-533-5538. To see all Veggies and More Tour Locations visit: www.go.osu.edu/veggiestour2023

