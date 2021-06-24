Roundup of gardening news for June 24, 2021

MAHONING COUNTY

Food preservation. The College of Food, Agricultural & Environmental Sciences, Ohio State University Extension Mahoning County, will hold a lunch and learn food preservation class on freezing, June 30, noon to 1 p.m.

This is a virtual free session. Register at: go.osu.edu/foodpreservation62021.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)