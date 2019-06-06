Roundup of gardening news for June 6, 2019

CHESTER COUNTY (PA.)

Master Gardener conference. The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners will host the International Master Gardener Conference June 17-21 at Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., King of Prussia, Pa.

The conference will include classes and breakout sessions on topics such as tree pruning, companion planting, bee nutritional ecology and diagnosing vegetable diseases. There will also be field visits and tours. Speakers include David Gibby, Julie Messervy, Kirk Brown and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding.

HARMONY COUNTY (PA.)

Herb & garden fair. The Harmony Museum will hold an Herb & Garden Fair June 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the 1805 Harminist Barn, 303 Mercer Road, Harmony.

Visitors can donate and trade potted plants and shop vendors for annuals, garden tools, arts and accessories. The event and parking are free. Lunch will be available.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Pest management. There will be an integrated pest management techniques for urban gardeners class June 10 at 7 p.m. at the Bantam Ridge School in Wintersville.

Cost is $5 and preregistration is required by calling 740-264-2212 or emailing lyon.194@osu.edu.

MAHONING COUNTY

Adapted raised bed gardening. Master gardener Stephanie Hughes will talk about adapted raised bed gardening June 17, 9:30 a.m.-noon, The cost for the event is $15. Call 330-533-5538 to register. Visit go.osu.edu/adaptedbeds for details.

Pollinators. Master gardener Sheila Cubick will present Pollinators: Who They Are and Where They Live June 18 from 6-8 p.m. at the OSU Extension office, 490 Broad St., Canfield.

Cubick will detail the plant/pollinator partnership, pollinators and where they live through interactive activities, lecture and observation. There will be three pollinator classes. The cost is $5 per class or $10 for all three. Call 330-533-5538 to register. Visit go.osu.edu/pollinator1 for details.

Pollinator habitat. Master gardener Sara Scudier will present Pollinator Habitat: Nesting Site Diversity June 19 from 2-4 p.m. at the OSU Extension office, 490 Broad St., Canfield.

Cubick will detail where different bees nest, environmental requirements and how individuals can help pollinators thrive. The cost is $5 per class or $10 for all three pollinator classes. Call 330-533-5538 to register. Visit go.osu.edu/pollinator2 for details.

Bees and beyond. Master gardener Marilyn McKinley will give information and facts about bees and ways to attract them to landscape June 20 from 10 a.m.-noon at the OSU Extension office, 490 Broad St., Canfield.

The cost is $5 per class or $10 for all three pollinator classes. Call 330-533-5538 to register. Visit go.osu.edu/pollinator3 for details.

