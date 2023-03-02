Roundup of gardening news for March 2, 2023

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Vegetable Growers Roadshow. Penn State Extension is taking vegetable-growing knowledge on the road in 2023. with the “Vegetable Growers Roadshow,” a series workshops in different locations across the state designed to bring together commercial vegetable growers, research specialists and extension educators to discuss science-based information on vegetable production. Participants can earn core and category 03 pesticide recertification credits. Intended for produce growers and pesticide applicators.

The next will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 14, at Soergel Orchards Wexford, 2573 Brandt School Road. Instructors will discuss high tunnels, irrigation management, anaerobic soil disinfestation, managing soilborne pests and pathogens and pollinator conservation.

Participants must register by 11:59 p.m. the day before each workshop. The $35 registration fee covers lunch. More information is available on the Penn State Extension website.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Spring symposium. The State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County is holding its spring symposium April 15, at the Grace United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive in New Castle from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The cost for this program is $50 and includes a light breakfast, lunch buffet (with vegetarian and special diet needs options), beverages and workshop packet. There will also be a silent auction and a variety of vendors. To register or learn more, go online to extension.psu.edu/spring-gardening- symposium. Registration deadline is April 8. Walk-ins are welcome at a cost of $55.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)