Roundup of gardening news for March 28, 2019

GEAUGA COUNTY

Terrarium workshop. Registration is now open, but limited, for Geauga Park District’s Spring Terrarium Workshop April 12, 6 to 8 p.m., at Claridon Woodlands’ Judge Lester Taylor Lodge.

For $40, which includes all materials, instruction by artisan Holly Michniak, and refreshments, fill a glass terrarium with live plants and decorative accents.

Ages 10 and up. To register, visit www.geaugaparkdistrict.org or call 440-286-9516.

• • •

Tree identification. Learn how to identify native and popular trees and woody plants at the Geauga Park District’s West Woods Park and Nature Center, April 13, 10 a.m.-noon.

Bring samples or photos of trees or shrubs that stump you. Weather permitting, there will be a hike.

• • •

Chesterland plant sale. Perennial Gardeners of Chesterland, annual plant sale, May 11, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Chester Town Hall, 12701 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland. Rain or shine. Perennials, annuals, shrubs, herbs and hanging baskets. Shop the Garden Shed for old, repurposed and new finds.

MAHONING COUNTY

Garden lecture. The lecture, Beyond Beauty: Magnolias Around the World, will be held at Fellows Riverside Gardens March 28, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Join Peter Zale, associate director, conservation, plant breeding and collections, at Longwood Gardens, as he discusses these factors, as well as a short discussion of the best new magnolia hybrids for the garden.

The lecture is a free, public event. Registration is requested, not required. To register, contact Fellows Riverside Gardens at 330-740-7116 or learn more by visiting www.millcreekmetroparks.org.

• • •

Pruning clinic. The Mahoning County Extension’s landscape pruning clinic is April 2, and will cover pruning basics, techniques and tools available to keep your landscape looking its best this season. The program will start with registration at 6 p.m., with a hands-on educational program from 6:30-8 p.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to practice what they’ve learned on real trees and shrubs, and will receive their own set of hand pruners along with pruning handouts and helpful information. Registration is $20, which includes hand pruners and program handouts. Registration can be mailed or dropped off at Mahoning County Extension, 490 S. Broad St., Canfield, Ohio.

For more information, contact Mahoning County Extension at 330-533-5538 or visit go.osu.edu/2019landscapepruning.

WAYNE COUNTY

Tree walk. There will be a tree walk April 10, 1-2 p.m., at Seaman Orientation Plaza, Secrest Arboretum, OARDC, CFAES Wooster Campus, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster, Ohio.

Features a range of tree-related topics including selection, planting, pests and diseases. For details, call 330-263-3761.

• • •

Spring walk. There will be a guided spring walk April 24, 2-3 p.m., Seaman Orientation Plaza, Secrest Arboretum, OARDC, CFAES Wooster Campus, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster.

Features early blooming plants and other signs of spring. The walk is free. For details, call 330-263-3761 or visit go.osu.edu/cnhz.

CRAWFORD COUNTY (PA)

Herb garden greenhouses. Make herb garden greenhouses, April 2, 4:30-5:30 p.m., at Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road, Meadville, Pennsylvania.

Fee is $3, limit of 18 participants.

Start four herbs and place them into little greenhouses to take home. Kathy Uglow, Crawford Conservation District, will lead this program.

• • •

Indian wheel gardening. There will be an Indian wheel gardening program, April 11, 4:30-5:30 p.m., at Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road, Meadville.

Learn how to plant a wheel garden using four quadrants. Valerie Walton, Penn State Master Gardener, will lead the program.

