Roundup of gardening news for May 12, 2022

ASHLAND COUNTY

Rain gardens. Ashland SWCD will be hosting a Conservation Chat: Rain, Rain Come Our Way, June 3 at 9 a.m. in Loudonville’ Central Park to talk about the benefits rain gardens provide, proper site selection and design and what plants work best in rain gardens.

The Conservation Chat will take place is Loudonville’s Central Park at 9 a.m. — prior to the Farmer’s Basket market scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in Central Park later that morning. Registration for the event will be $5 and pre-registration is required and includes beverages, a $5 voucher to spend at the market and a door prize entry, including rain garden seed packets, water bottles and more.

Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/conservation-chat-rain-rain-come-our-way-tickets-329781755107 or can be purchased by contacting Katie Eikleberry at Ashland SWCD at 419-281-7645.

MAHONING COUNTY

Gardening for pollinators. OSU Mahoning County Extension is offering a program Gardening for Pollinators, May 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. featuring speaker Denise Ellsworth, OSU program director in pollinator education.

This program will focus on some of the most common pollinators, including biology and life histories. Participants will also learn practical steps everyone can take to create or enhance habitat, including plant selection and garden themes and simple design elements.

Registration for the program is $30. To register or learn more, call Mahoning County Extension at 330-533-5538 or visit go.osu.edu/05-19pollinators.

PENNSYLVANIA

Flowering trees and shrubs walk. There will be flowering trees and shrubs walks across Pennsylvania. Each walk will include the identification and growing information of over a dozen flowering plants found in Pennsylvania.

Register at extension.psu.edu/flowering-trees-and-shrubs-walk or by calling customer service at 888-345-0691. Be prepared to walk and stand for the full two hours. Participants should wear sturdy and comfortable footwear.

Preregistration is required. No walk-ins accepted. Flowering trees and shrubs walk dates, locations, and times can be found below.

– May 14, 9-11 a.m., Meadville City Building, 894 Diamond Park Square, Meadville

– June 4, 10 a.m.-noon, Donohoe Demonstration Gardens, 214 Donohoe Road, Greensburg.

STARK COUNTY

Plant expo. The Ohio State University Extension Stark County Master Gardener Volunteer Program will hold its annual plant expo, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stark County Fairgrounds. This year’s sale location is the Stark County Farm Bureau Building (the large red barn) on the Stark County Fairgrounds (305 Wertz Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio).

Sale plants are local to the area, and inspected by the Ohio Department of Agriculture to be free of disease and insects. Offerings include a variety of perennials, native plants, heirlooms, vegetables and herbs.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn from the pros and get answers to gardening questions with the help of Master Gardener volunteers at the Garden Information Line station.

There will be free Ohio Victory Garden #Let’sGrowOhio seed packages for visitors (while supplies last). Seed packages contain a combination of at least three of the following seed types: beets, carrots, lettuce, cucumber and/or sunflower; and a tip sheet for growing. You can find more information about the Ohio Victory Gardens with a visit to: https://u.osu.edu/ohiovictorygardens/.

The plant expo is open to the public and includes free parking and free admission. Cash or check are the only accepted form of payment.

For more information or questions, visit osustarkmg.org, like and follow the OSU Extension Stark County Master Gardener Volunteer Program on social media @osustarkmgv or contact the OSU Extension Stark County office at 234-348-6001.

Native plant sale. Stark Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a plant sale consisting of native perennial forbs (flowers) in 1-gallon containers for $12 each.

Plants can be purchased individually or as kits (by purchasing one or more plant in a specific category). Orders are credit/debit only and can only be made online by visiting StarkSWCD.org/2022nativeplantsale. You can also find more details such as plant size, light and soil requirements, bloom time and colors and other benefits by visiting our website. Order deadline is June 13 and order pick up is June 23 and 24 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2650 Richville Drive SE, Suite 100, Massillon.

