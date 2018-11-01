Roundup of gardening news for Nov. 1, 2018

GEAUGA COUNTY

Hemlock woolly adelgid. Join Natural Resource Management Nov. 10, at Big Creek Park’s Meyer Center for an update on the hemlock woolly adelgid, a non-native insect now in Geauga County that can kill eastern Hemlock trees.

This hour-long presentation will begin at 7 p.m. and cover why the insect is a concern, what you can do to help, and what the park district is doing to manage it on park property.

Big Creek Park is at 9160 Robinson Road in Chardon Township. The Meyer Center is fully accessible.

Registration is not required to attend. For more on Geauga Park District offerings, call 440-286-9516 or visit Geauga Park District online via www.geaugaparkdistrict.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.

