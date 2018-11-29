Roundup of gardening news for Nov. 29, 2018

MAHONING COUNTY

Winter celebration. From Dec. 1-30, the D. D. and Velma Davis Education & Visitor Center at Mill Creek MetroParks in Youngstown, will be adorned for the annual winter celebration event, which is a family friendly and admission free.

This year’s theme, “frozen in time,” is a celebration of the garden’s 60th anniversary and can be experienced by visitors Tuesdays-Sundays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with extended hours on Saturdays. Bring the family to discover a winter wonderland brought indoors to the Davis Center.

View photos displayed at Fellows Riverside Gardens submitted by valley residents, participate in a scavenger hunt and view the seasonal blooms on display. Guests will also be able to experience the annual tree walk on display throughout the Davis Center where nonprofit organizations display decorated trees.

Every Saturday in December, the gardens will be open until 7 p.m. for an outdoor light display. Inside the Davis Center, will be the Toy Workshop and Reindeer Games along with live holiday music by local musicians (except for Dec. 29).

Additionally, the “Snow Sisters” will be visiting the gardens Saturday nights to greet winter’s littlest fans. Nonperishable food item donations are being accepted for the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

The visitor center is closed Mondays. For more information, call Fellows Riverside Gardens at 330-740-7116 or visit millcreekmetroparks.org.