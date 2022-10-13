Roundup of gardening news for Oct. 13, 2022

BEAVER COUNTY (PA.)

Preservation. Drying is one method of home food preservation that allows you to enjoy seasonal foods all year long. “Home Food Preservation: Introduction to Drying” will be Oct. 19 5-7 p.m., at Ambridge Do It Best, 500 Ohio River Blvd., Ambridge, Pennsylvania.

Participants will learn about the basic principles behind drying fruits, vegetables, herbs and meat to assure a safe product, various methods of drying including oven drying, using a dehydrator, microwave drying and air drying, pretreatment steps such as blanching and anti-darkening soaking solutions to ensure a quality product, food safety considerations when processing jerky, what to look for when buying a dehydrator and ideas for using dehydrated foods.

The fee is $15 per person. Space is limited, and the registration deadline is Oct. 18. Register at extension.psu.edu/introduction-to-drying or call 877-345-0691.

