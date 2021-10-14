Roundup of gardening news for Oct. 14, 2021

OHIO

CSA conference. The upcoming Thinking Inside the Box: Growing CSA’s Across the Tri-State Region CSA Conference has gone virtual. To register, visit go.osu.edu/virtualcsaconference2021. The conference is free, but registration is required by Oct. 22.

With questions, contact Christie Welch at welch.183@osu.edu or Anna Adams at adams.2061@osu.edu.

