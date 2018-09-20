Roundup of gardening news for Sept. 20, 2018

WAYNE COUNTY

Tree identification. A “Nature vs. Nurture Tree ID” program will be held Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Secrest Arboretum, 2122 Williams Road, Wooster, Ohio. The program is offered by Ohio State University Extension, and the registration deadline is Sept. 26; contact https://woodlandstewards.osu.edu/.

RICHLAND COUNTY

Woodland fungus. Learn more about “Fascinating Woodland Fungi” Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., at an OSU Extension Ohio Woodland Stewards program. The event will be held on the Ohio State University Mansfield Campus, 1760 University Drive, Eisenhower Hall. Registration deadline is Oct. 5; contact https://woodlandstewards.osu.edu/.

Mansfield In Bloom meeting. The Mansfield In Bloom/Mansfield Beautification Committee welcomes new members and meets monthly on the third Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at Kingwood Center.

The September meeting will be at the Chamber of Commerce, 55 N. Mulberry St. Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m.

For additional information about Mansfield In Bloom or to attend a meeting, contact RCDG at roberta@chooserichland.com or 419-755-7234.

LAWRENCE CO. (PA.)

Master Gardener basic training class. The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will be hosting a basic training class beginning in fall 2018.

The basic training class will include the following topics: botany, plant propagation, soil health and fertilizer management, composting, controlling pests safely, entomology, plant diseases, indoor plants, vegetables, lawn care, pruning, woody ornamentals, herbaceous plants, native plants, weeds and invasives.

After completing their training, Master Gardeners help Penn State Extension better serve the home gardening public by answering questions, speaking to groups, writing articles and working with youth.

Applications for the 2018-2019 class will be accepted until Oct. 1.

For more information, contact the Penn State Extension Office at 724-654-8370 and visit https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/lawrence.