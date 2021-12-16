Savion proposes new Madison Co. solar project

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio — Kansas City-based Savion, LLC announced its plans to develop the Oak Run Solar Project, a utility-scale solar energy generation facility in Madison County, Ohio, north of London near Plumwood, Dec. 9.

During a public information meeting at Monroe Elementary School, Savion introduced the project, which has the potential to use up to 10,000 acres of land and generate up to 1,600 megawatts of clean electricity over its expected 35-year operating life, enough to power the equivalent of approximately 342,000 Ohio households.

This project’s scale and design, as well as the location of project facilities, will depend on several considerations: how many landowners agree to participate; feedback from the community; regulatory requirements; best practices to ensure project competitiveness; and efforts to avoid and minimize adverse impacts on the host community and environmental and cultural resources.

Oak Run Solar Project would create several hundred jobs in Madison County during its construction phase, plus dozens of permanent long-term local jobs during its operations stage. An estimated $242-$504 million in tax revenue would be generated over the project’s lifespan.

During the public information meeting, Savion held a winter coat drive in partnership with H.E.L.P House, a London-based charity. All coats that are gathered will be donated to needy families this winter by H.E.LP. House. For further information about Oak Run Solar Project, visit oakrunsolarproject.com.