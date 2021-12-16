Time for a new antique mystery tool! Can you identify what it is?

Hello from Hazard!

We didn’t hear anything else on Item No. 1200, so we’ll go with a horse height measuring stick, which Katrina Starwyck identified last week.

The item was found under the floorboards of an outbuilding on an old farm. Jan Carron submitted the item.

Chuck Kilgore, Shelby, Ohio, purchased Item No. 1201 at an auction and needs help identifying it.

If you know what the item is and how it was used, email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.