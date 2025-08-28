September marks start of fall hunting seasons

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s hunting seasons for squirrel, dove, Canada geese, teal and more open in early September, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Bowhunters can look forward to the start of white-tailed deer archery season later in the month.

Hunting season for squirrel (fox, red and gray) begins Sept. 1 and runs through Jan. 31. Fox squirrels are more abundant in western Ohio, and gray squirrels are bountiful in Ohio’s eastern counties. Squirrels are most often found in forests and woodlands that have nut-producing beech, oak and hickory trees.

Dove, rail (Virginia and sora), snipe and gallinule seasons also begin Sept. 1. Doves have been a popular game bird in Ohio since 1995. They are plentiful during the start of the season, especially in agricultural areas and open fields, and migrate to southern habitats for the winter. Dove season runs through Nov. 9, with a second season open from Dec. 13 to Jan. 1.

Early Canada goose hunting and early teal (blue-winged and green-winged) hunting run from Sept. 6 to Sept. 14. Canada geese, blue-winged teal and green-winged teal are some of the earliest migratory waterfowl to arrive in Ohio’s wetlands. Waterfowl hunting is best in agricultural fields, from the shores of wetlands or ponds or from a boat. Waterfowl identification is important in the early season, when similar species are not legal game, so it is a good idea to review an identification guide before an early season hunt.

Deer archery. Ohio’s deer archery season will kick off in late September. The statewide season opens Sept. 27. Hunters in the disease surveillance area (see regulations on wildohio.gov) can begin archery hunting on Sept. 13. This year, hunters can use deer management permits, valid for antlerless deer, on both public hunting areas and private land through Dec. 21, which is the last day of the bonus deer gun hunting season. Additionally, the bag limit for antlerless deer on public hunting areas is two deer. Check the hunting regulations booklet for more info.

More information. Hunters are reminded to check the current regulations for changes to season dates and daily limits as the 2025 fall seasons begin. A summary of the 2025-26 hunting and trapping regulations can be found at wildohio.gov, on the HuntFish OH app or anywhere licenses are sold.

The Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership program opens an avenue for hunters to access private land and landowners to receive incentives for allowing hunter access. New properties were added for the 2025-26 season. Find more information about the program, sign up as a hunter or landowner and discover property near you at wildohio.gov. Hunters can access enrolled properties with a free daily permit.