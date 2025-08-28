Mahoning County Agricultural Hall of Fame inductees announced

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County Agricultural Society is pleased to announce the inductees for the 2025 class of the Mahoning County Agricultural Hall of Fame. They are Edward and Charles Barth and Larry and Kathy Bennett.

The Mahoning County Agricultural Society awards public recognition to teams or partners who have brought distinction to themselves, made outstanding contributions to their professions and whose community involvement has served as inspiration to others.

The induction ceremony was held Aug. 27 at the Canfield Fair.

Ed and Charles Barth. Brothers Ed and Charles Barth established their farm in 1928, which began as a traditional wheat and dairy operation but evolved to focus on poultry, crops and potatoes.

Their eventual pivot to raising turkeys started humbly, with the brothers dressing birds by hand for local orders. This simple business quickly blossomed, and Barth Farms eventually grew to raise nearly 50,000 turkeys and chickens each year to meet public demand.

While they were innovators in crop production growing corn, wheat, oats and potatoes, it was their Barth Farms Fresh Turkeys that made them a household name. They were pioneers in vertical integration, raising and processing their birds on the farm to ensure they were always fresh in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas markets. This farm-to-table model was one of the first in the tri-state area.

Larry and Kathy Bennett. Bennett’s Greenhouse, a pillar of Greenford, Ohio, began as an orchard, sponsored victory gardens and eventually specialized in growing vegetables and flowers. Third-generation owners Larry and Kathy Bennett were particularly known for their red geraniums for Memorial Day and their poinsettias at Christmas.

Larry dedicated countless hours to mentoring other greenhouse owners and furthering horticulture education in area schools. His “best practices” in horticulture were revered by growers throughout Ohio and neighboring states. Kathy was equally active, sharing her talents with various agricultural groups, including the Mahoning County Agricultural Society and Farm and Dairy.

For more than two decades, their hard work paid off: Bennett’s Greenhouse became the largest producer of poinsettias between Cleveland and Pittsburgh. The couple’s passion for horticulture and their commitment to the business made their greenhouse one of the most profitable in the entire state and region.

The Mahoning County Agricultural Society is the governing body of the Canfield Fair and Fairgrounds. For more information, visit canfieldfair.com.