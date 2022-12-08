Shooting range reopens

SEAMAN, Ohio — A renovated public shooting range at Tranquility Wildlife Area in Adams County opened Nov. 22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Renovations to Tranquility Wildlife Area shooting range include new backstop and side berms, a covered shooting line, concrete ADA walkways, parking lot and entry road improvements, and 25- and 50-yard ranges that incorporate space for handgun and rifle shooters. A permanent restroom is under construction and will be completed soon.

The updated range is open daily from 9 a.m. until sunset. The range is on Wildlife Road within Tranquility Wildlife Area near Seaman. GPS coordinates at 39.010759, -83.511722 are the best way to find the range.

The Tranquility Wildlife Area shooting range is a Class B unsupervised rifle and pistol target range. All visitors to Class A, B, or C public shooting ranges 18 and older are required to purchase an annual shooting range permit for $24, an annual shooting range permit and hunting license combo for $29.12, or a one-day shooting range permit, for $5. All options are available at hunting and fishing license outlets, at wildohio.gov, or via the HuntFish OH mobile app. Permits are not sold at the Tranquility Wildlife Area shooting range.