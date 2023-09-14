Silly Science Sunday returns Sept. 17 to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — OH WOW! The Roger and Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science and Technology will host its 13th annual Silly Science Sunday event Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Youngstown.

OH WOW! takes over Central Square to provide a variety of hands-on activities, exhibitors and stage shows all related to science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics. Exhibitors include Youngstown State University College of STEM, YWCA Mahoning Valley, First Robotics, The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, MCCTC, Valley STEM Academy, BRITE Energy Innovators, Western Reserve Media PBS and Daniel Tiger, Home Depot–Austintown, SMARTS, Sharon Robotics, City Machine Technologies, OSU Mobil Unit, AWL–Trumbull County and more.

There will also be food vendors including Sweet Sips, One Hot Cookie, Armida’s Cucina and G&G Concessions. This year, the event is a kickoff to 7 Days of STEM, Youngstown’s Regional Science and Technology Festival. Each of the six days following Silly Science Sunday, OH WOW! has invited its community partners to host STREAM-related activities at their locations.