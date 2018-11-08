Simmental sires recognized by beef alliance

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Simmental sires are now recognized by Integrity Beef Alliance (IBA) as part of their value-added program. IBA is a comprehensive beef production system, through which members can utilize standardized management practices, marketing outlets, data utilization, assistance procuring replacement cattle, and additional support.

IBA’s Terminal Calf Program provides members with the option of participating in a value-added calf sale and offers producers additional support such as data consultation. The Replacement Female Program offers producers the opportunity to market females to IBA Terminal Calf Program participants.

IBA helps members produce a product that exceeds consumer expectations. Simmental cows were already approved.

“We believe this will allow commercial producers utilizing Simmental genetics an additional opportunity to be recognized and receive premiums for all the value-added traits they build into their cattle,,” said Robert Wells, Alliance Executive Director.

To learn more about IBA, please visit www.integreitybeef.org.