Simply Slavic announces its call for scholarship applicants

The Simply Slavic committee has announced that it is seeking applicants for its academic scholarship and they are looking no further than Youngstown State University.

YSU students who have completed their freshman year and are currently enrolled at YSU at the undergraduate or graduate level are encouraged to apply for the $1000 scholarship. All applicants will be required to submit a 500-word essay on how Slavic culture has influenced their lives. Funds can be used for tuition as well as applied to study abroad programs.



“We feel our scholarship program is our way to encourage and give back to our hometown students,” said Dave Slanina, Simply Slavic Treasurer. “We want to support their academic development and hopefully get them involved in leadership roles with local Slavic events and organizations.”

A panel made up of members of the Simply Slavic organizing committee will select the winners after reviewing their essays and academic achievements.

The deadline for scholarship applicants is Saturday, June 27, 2020. The winners will be announced in early August.

Applications are available at simplyslavic.org under the tab FORMS. For more information contact info@simplyslavic.org.