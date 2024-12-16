Simply Slavic holding Kolachi Baking Contest Dec. 20

YOUNGSTOWN – Simply Slavic will host a Kolachi Baking Contest, a highlight of this year’s Home for the SLAVidays event, from 7 to 11 p.m. Dec. 20 at Penguin City Brewing Company in Youngstown.

This competition invites bakers to showcase their skills and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Slavic Kolachi. Kolachi, a traditional Slavic pastry made from sweet, yeast-leavened dough and typically filled with ingredients like poppy seeds, nuts or fruit preserves, is a beloved treat at holidays and special occasions.

The competition features two entry categories: traditional Kolachi, made with classic fillings like poppy seed, nut or cottage cheese, and Modern Kolachi, featuring any filling outside the traditional options.

To enter, participants must submit a completed entry form, a brief description (75 words or less) of their Kolachi’s Slavic roots and a $5 non-refundable entry fee by Dec. 18. The competition is free for bakers under 18.

Entries will be judged by professional bakers, community leaders and local business representatives based on several criteria, including taste (40%), authenticity (25%), presentation (15%), texture (10%) and look & smell (10%).

Winners will be announced during the event at 8 p.m. and formally recognized at the 2025 Simply Slavic Festival. Prizes will be awarded to the top three entries.

Bakers must deliver their kolachi entries to Penguin City Brewing Company (460 E Federal St, Youngstown, OH) between 4 and 6 p.m. on the event day. Portions of each entry will be used for judging, while the remainder will be sold to support Simply Slavic’s cultural programs and scholarships throughout the year.

Entry forms and rules are available online at simplyslavic.org/forms. Call Luke Politsky at 330-519-7997 or email info@simplyslavic.org with questions.