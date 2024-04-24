Spring cleaning in TuscParks set for April 27

DOVER, Ohio — TuscParks will host Spruce Up the Trails on April 27 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers can choose to participate at Canal Lands Park, 8645 Dover-Zoar Rd., Dover OH 44622 or the Norma Johnson Center, Yellow Barn – 4033 SR 39, Dover OH 44622.

TuscParks and volunteers will be doing general spring cleaning along the trails by collecting litter, cleaning up fallen branches, prepping flower beds, etc. TuscParks will provide basic hand tools, but volunteers are welcome to bring their own.

Groups and organizations interested in helping year-round should contact TuscParks about our Adopt-a-Trail program.

This event will be held rain-or-shine, but will be cancelled in the event of severe weather. All volunteers must sign a volunteer waiver form. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Check with the TuscParks or the Norma Johnson Center Facebook page for updates or call TuscParks at 330-365-3278 for more information.