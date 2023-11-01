S&S Equipment raffling off limited edition Bush Hog cutter for breast cancer

CARROLLTON, Ohio — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and this year S&S Equipment is raffling off a Bush Hog Pink BH216 Cutter with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

Bud Smith, owner of S&S Equipment in Carrollton, Ohio, bought the bush hog cutter with the intention of supporting breast cancer awareness and research.

“It just seemed like a good thing to do,” Smith said. “I’ve always believed that (when) you do something like that, it’ll come back (to you).”

Raffle for Breast Cancer

The Pink BH216 Cutter is part of Bush Hog’s 2023 Give-Back Campaign called ‘Kickin’ Cancer in the Grass’ which auctioned off 50 limited-edition pink cutters to support breast cancer awareness. The company also donated $10,000 to the American Cancer Society.

Smith received No. 18 out of 50 pink cutters and is the only one in Ohio to get their hands on one. The closest cutters to Ohio went to Michigan, New York and Tennessee.

The cutting width of the bush hog is 72 inches; cutting capacity is 2 inches; minimum tractor HP is 30 and comes with a 10-year Gearbox Limited Warranty and One Year Machine Limited Warranty. The retail value of the bush hog was $5,016, however, Smith bought it for $3,200.

Smith’s mother died of cancer a few years ago, which inspired him to use the hog as a means of raising money for breast cancer awareness and research.

“Everybody has cancer stories. Everybody has somebody they know who has died of cancer,” Smith said.

Smith hopes to raise $10,000 for the American Cancer Society, and already, within the first three weeks of the raffle, has raised over $2,000.

This isn’t Smith’s first rodeo when it comes to raising money for charitable causes. Every spring, Smith, his wife and several others get together to host a tractor pull for Akron’s Children’s Hospital. Last spring, they raised roughly $67,000.

The bush hog raffle will run until Dec. 21 at noon and, at 2 p.m., they will draw a winner at S&S Equipment store. The winner doesn’t have to be present.

The bush hog is on display at S&S Equipment every weekend.

Raffle tickets are $10 a piece with 100% of proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. To buy raffle tickets, interested parties can buy raffle tickets at the Carroll County Messenger newspaper office, S&S Equipment, located at 3144 Steubenville Rd SE, Carrollton, OH 44615, and several local businesses around Carrollton. Bud Smith’s wife, Maryann Smith, will also be going around selling tickets.

Smith encourages everybody to support the raffle, even if it’s just a few dollars.

“Every dollar counts that goes to cancer research,” Smith said. “Whether it’s $1 or $10 or $10,000, every little bit helps.”

How to buy a raffle ticket

Cost: $10/ticket with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society

Where to buy: S&S Equipment, 3144 Steubenville Road SE, Carrollton, Ohio; Carroll County Messenger office, 60 East Main Street Carrollton, Ohio