Stark Bird Quest to be held Sept. 15 and 16

CANTON, Ohio — Canton Audubon Society, Huston-Brumbaugh Nature Center, Stark Parks and The Wilderness Center are hosting the Stark County Bird Quest from 4 p.m. Sept. 15 to 4 p.m. Sept. 16.

Bird and nature lovers are invited to participate in this free quest to discover bird life residing across Stark County. A free celebration for registered participants will take place immediately following the conclusion of Bird Quest at Fry Family Park beginning at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

Interested participants can gather a friend or two and register to participate on the Bird Quest webpage at cantonaudubon.org/stark-county-bird-quest. Full details are available on the Bird Quest webpage.