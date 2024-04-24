Stark Parks seeks volunteers to clean up garlic mustard May 4

CANTON, Ohio — The Stark Parks “Earth Day Every Day” series for 2024 is underway and will include a garlic mustard clean-up day May 4, a river clean up Aug. 13 and seed collection and cleanings in October and November.

In 2023, with the support of volunteers, Stark Parks removed 141 tires, cleared nearly 5,000 pounds of the invasive garlic mustard, collected 3,000 pounds of e-waste and removed over two dump trucks full of waste for clean-up days.

Visit StarkParks.com/EarthDay to learn about all of the events being offered and how to get involved.