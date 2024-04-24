Maintaining a garden focus of May 4 workshop

CHARDON, Ohio — Gardening 101 Series Part 3: Working & Maintaining the Garden will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on May 4 at the Geauga County Extension Office, Patterson Center (at the northwest end of the Burton Fairgrounds), 14269 Claridon-Troy Road.

Geauga Master Gardener Volunteer Karen Wright will guide participants to make smart choices early this growing season to minimize garden maintenance down the road. The workshop will cover watering, mulching, weeding and disease and pest management to keep plants healthy all season.

Wright grows on two acres and offers seasonal roadside produce sales, focusing on native fruits and nuts.

The workshop is being offered to participants for free. Registration is required. Call 440-834-4656 for more information and to register.

