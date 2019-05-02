Steel Valley Pro Stock Nationals starting June 14

HARTFORD, Ohio — The Steel Valley Pro Stock Nationals will run June 14-15 at Sharon Speedway.

The two-day event will feature racing with practice and qualifying for both divisions June 14, followed by heat races, B Mains, a B Feature for pro stocks, the main event for Economods, and a 75 green lap A Main for pro stocks June 15.

General admission June 14 is free. General admission June 15 is $10 for those 14 and older and children 13 and under are free. Food concessions will be available both days.

After open practice and qualifying, a bon fire and entertainment will be provided June 14.

Drivers who have not yet submitted an entry form can register at pennohioprostocks.com or sharonspeedway.com.

Camping at Sharon Speedway is free. Area lodging is available at a discounted rate at the Best Western Penn Ohio Inn & Suites in Hubbard, Ohio, when you mention Sharon Speedway.

For more information on the series or the Steel Valley Pro Stock Nationals email info@pennohioprostocks.com or call 724-730-1623.