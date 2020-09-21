STEM scholarship program seeks to recognize Ohio high school students

The Believe in Ohio program today announced the launch of a new statewide scholarship program that seeks to recognize Ohio high school students for their contributions to innovation and entrepreneurship in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The program also introduces applicants to Choose Ohio First, an Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) scholarship program for students in STEM fields.

The Believe in Ohio program was collaboratively developed by the Ohio Academy of Science (OAS) and Entrepreneurial Engagement Ohio (EEO). It is funded by the State of Ohio through ODHE. Believe in Ohio seeks to create a “Culture of Innovation” in Ohio high schools, and to encourage students to continue their education and career in Ohio by providing scholarships to Ohio colleges and universities.

Scholarship

Introducing Believe in Ohio’s Statewide STEM Innovation & Entrepreneurship Scholarship program: Ohio high school students who are juniors or seniors during the 2020-2021 school year, and who meet the qualifications noted on the scholarship application, are invited to apply for a $1,000 Believe in Ohio STEM Scholarship.

To ensure that students from all parts of Ohio receive recognition, at least one $1,000 scholarship will be awarded in each of Ohio’s 99 House of Representative districts and 33 Ohio Senate districts. Click here to review the Scholarship Application.

“What makes this scholarship possible is the Ohio Academy of Science’s extensive statewide network of dedicated members who will help evaluate the many scholarship applications that are expected to be received,” said Entrepreneurial Engagement Ohio Executive Director and Believe in Ohio Co-Director John Klipfell.

“In these challenging times, it is more important than ever to support Ohio’s high school students and introduce them to scholarship opportunities that can help them continue their education in Ohio and develop into the innovators that Ohio will need in the future to maintain our state’s prosperity,” said Ohio Academy of Science Executive Director and Believe in Ohio Co-Director Michael Woytek. ”We are pleased to have the support of Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted, the Ohio Department of Higher Education, the Ohio Department of Education, and the Ohio General Assembly, without which this important program would not exist.”

ODHE’s Choose Ohio First program aims to graduate more Ohio students in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine. More than 45 public and private Ohio colleges and universities award Choose Ohio First scholarships in more than 110 program areas.

“The state recognizes the critical importance of having a workforce trained in these areas, which is essential for strengthening Ohio’s economy and fostering continued success for Ohio businesses,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner.

Students can learn more and see what programs are offered that might interest them at https://www.ohiohighered.org/cof/participating-institutions.