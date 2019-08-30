Suzanne Steel honored by Farm Science Review

LONDON, Ohio — Long-time journalist, communicator and promoter of the annual Farm Science Review, Suzanne Steel, was inducted into the 30th class of honorees in the FSR Hall of Fame Aug. 13.

For 23 years, Steel worked in the marketing and communications department of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University.

She first reported on the event for The Columbus Dispatch as a business reporter in 1991. She joined the CFAES communications staff in 1995.

Now assistant director of Ohio State University Extension Publishing, Steel will be an exhibitor at FSR, showcasing OSU Extension Publishing.

Steel is a graduate of CFAES with a Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics.

Steel received an Oscar in Agriculture writing award, and awards from the National Association of Agricultural Journalists, the Associated Press, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Association for Communication Excellence.