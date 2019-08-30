2019 Monroe County Fair sale results

Monroe County Fair Grand Champion Steer
The grand champion fat steer, exhibited by Katelyn Huck, was purchased by Smithberger Realty for $3.90/pound.

Aug. 22, 2019

BEEF

Grand champion feeder calf heifer exhibitor: Ava Wilson
Bid: $9.25/pound
Buyer: George’s Place

Reserve champion feeder calf heifer exhibitor: Emma McLaughlin
Bid: $7/pound
Buyer: Burkhart Trucking

Grand champion feeder calf steer exhibitor: Terra Shiver
Bid: $5/pound
Buyer: Gateway Royalty LLC

Reserve champion feeder calf steer exhibitor: Westin Swallow
Bid: $7.90/pound
Buyer: Flat Rock Farms

Grand champion fat steer exhibitor: Katelyn Huck
Bid: $3.90/pound
Buyer: Smithberger Realty

Reserve champion fat steer exhibitor: Jozie Zwick
Bid: $3.20/pound
Buyer: MC Tire

DAIRY

Grand champion dairy feeder exhibitor: Shyann Baker
Bid: $3.90/pound
Buyer: JLK Carryout

Reserve champion dairy feeder exhibitor: Dustin Landefeld
Bid: $4/pound
Buyer: Bear Contracting LLC

HOGS

Grand champion market hog exhibitor: LeAnna Messenger
Bid: $14.25/pound
Buyer: J & A Service LLC

Reserve champion market hog exhibitor: Karlie Haslam
Bid: $12/pound
Buyer: Whitacre’s Store

LAMBS

Grand champion market lamb exhibitor: Aaron Stephens
Bid: $16/pound
Buyer: Woodsfield True Value

Reserve champion market lamb exhibitor: Wesley Loch
Bid: $15/pound
Buyer: Equinor

CHICKENS

Grand champion market fryer exhibitor: Aaron Stephens
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: KFC/Taco Bell of Woodsfield

Reserve champion market fryer exhibitor: Abigail Kinney
Bid: $850
Buyer: Equinor

GOATS

Grand champion market goat exhibitor: Alexis Anthony
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: PTEK Services LLC

Reserve champion market goat exhibitor: Alexis Anthony
Bid: $850
Buyer: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials, Inc.

DUCKS

Grand champion market duck exhibitor: Deavon Biggs
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank

Reserve champion market duck exhibitor: Allee Zwick
Bid: $1,900
Buyer: Willnda Farm

TURKEYS

Grand champion market turkey exhibitor: Bradley Stephens
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: WesBanco

Reserve champion market turkey exhibitor: Bradley Stephens
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: Ken Rothenbuhler Trucking

RABBITS

Grand champion market rabbit exhibitor: Mason Landefeld
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials, Inc.

Reserve champion market rabbit exhibitor: George Hoover III
Bid: $900
Buyer: TiKi Stables-Willy and Rich Brill

