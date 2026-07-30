Stop asking for reviews: The joy of thrift store shopping

Remember when we used to purchase a thing, pay for the thing and own the thing? That was it. That was the whole process. Maybe once in a blue moon if we were unhappy with the thing, or the thing failed to live up to expectations or perform it’s thingly duties, whatever those were, we might return it. What we didn’t have to do was answer 20 questions, or a “short 1-75 minute survey” on how we did (or did not) like the thing.

Now every purchase, every trip to the supermarket, hardware store or pizza joint is followed up by the request for a review, customer care questionnaire or general nosiness.

I’ve been hounded for a solid week by Home Depot wanting a review of, checks notes, shelf brackets. Trust me Home Depot, if my shelves collapse, I’ll be calling you. If those weren’t living up to their expectations you would be the third to know.

The supermarket sends me a request for review after every single purchase. I am not that exciting. I am usually purchasing household staples. I’m not sure how much there is left to say about toothpaste and toilet paper. I’m a fan? “Highly recommend.” I mean yes, definitely.

I was trying to complete a transaction using an app on my phone and suddenly my screen filled with a large box asking “are you enjoying our app?” Well I was right up to that point. Then I was just annoyed.

You want to know why I enjoy thrift stores, estate sales and yard sales? I mean in addition to the obvious better quality goods at a preferable price point, of course? It’s because no one has ever sent an email or text after a yard sale asking me to rate the used salad tongs I purchased for a quarter.

The church rummage sale does not concern itself with whether or not I enjoyed the used Christmas decor — or homemade pie. Yes to both, by the way.

Not a single estate sale coordinator has tracked me down to track my “cookies” and make sure they can send me endless marketing surveys. More than one have GIVEN me cookies — as in actual baked goods, as well as some free pens, so that’s a plus.

The St. Vincent De Paul Society is not after me to give my feedback on the gently used sweater or stack of books I purchased despite not needing a single new-to-me book. Retail is too predictable. Give me the chaos. Give me dopamine and the thrill of the “hunt.”

I don’t want to know what is in stock. I want the possibility of finding something I never knew existed but suddenly can’t live without. Also of seeing something that instantly flashes me back to my childhood, ala “my mom had that!”

That’s the magic of purchasing in the wild. Sure you get a receipt (sometimes) but what you don’t get is endlessly hounded about how you liked the item you already willingly chose and paid money for. Five out of five stars — highly recommend.