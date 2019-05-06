This Mother’s Day, shout out your farm mom

SALEM — Moms. They are what helps the world grow, and on the farm, they care for the animals, crops and garden — all while caring for their families.

Every mom is important and special in her own way, but farm moms have grit and don’t care about getting some dirt under their nails.

They are the ones who will cook a large meal and take it to the fair, travel far distances for a livestock show or sale. She will work in the fields from the time the kids leave for school until they come home, then she will make dinner and head back out and will wake up earlier than everyone to feed the cattle before she heads to work.

As Mother’s Day approaches, we want to take time to thank every farm mom for raising strong kids and for everything they do on the farm.

To show your appreciation for your farm mom, post a picture or video on Mother’s Day and use #bestfarmmomever to be featured on our website and social media.