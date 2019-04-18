Topp wins Jersey ‘experience’ award

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Brennan Topp, Orrville, Ohio, and Abigail Grimm, Milaca, Minnesota, received the 2019 Fred Stout Experience Awards.

The fund supporting these awards was created in memory of Fred J. Stout Sr., of Illinois, a lifelong Jersey breeder and member of the Jersey Marketing Service (JMS) staff from 1978 to 1997.

These awards provide financial support for two internships each year, one on-farm and the other with JMS.

Topp will begin his internship with Jersey Marketing Service May 22. He will assist with the preparation, staging and wrap-up work for the company’s public auctions, online and private treat sales.

He is a student at the Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute (OSU-ATI) and will graduate with an associate of applied science degree in dairy production and management.

He works on his family’s dairy, Toppglen Farms. Since his youth, he has participated in the show ring and dairy judging activities on the local, state and national levels. In 2018, he placed in the overall top 10 in the Post-Secondary Dairy Judging Contest at World Dairy Expo.

Abigail Grimm’s internship will be at Broumley Dairy in Hico, Texas, with a focus on herd management.

Grimm is a freshman at Ridgewater College majoring in dairy management. Since 2012, she has worked as an assistant herd manager at Brickton Genetics.