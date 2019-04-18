Attend youth camp ExploreAg

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is offering four STEM-based camps, ExploreAg, starting in June.

Session 1 will be held June 9-14, while session 2 will be held June 16-21 both on the Ohio State University Columbus Campus.

Session 3 will be held June 23-28 on the Ohio State University ATI Campus.

Session 4 will be held July 7-12 on the Central State University Campus.

The ExploreAg program is a free week-long experience for high school students where they are introduced to various aspects of agriculture, food science, environmental sciences and more, both in the classroom and through opportunities for hands-on learning both on and off campus.

ExploreAg students will interact with and learn directly from internationally known teachers, scientist and researchers.

Subject areas include food science, precision agriculture, animal science, natural resources, management skills, technology and agricultural business.

The deadline to apply has been extended until the sessions are full or early May.

Details can be found at exploreag.org.

For more information, contact Melinda Witten at info@exploreag.org.