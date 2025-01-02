Trapped worker is rescued from feed hauler in Columbiana County

SALEM, Ohio — A worker at Homeworth Feed and Grain was trapped inside a bulk feed discharge trailer in Columbiana County on the morning of Jan. 2.

According to Homeworth Fire Department Fire Chief Brian Bakar, the man was using a step ladder to enter the bulk delivery truck and slipped. Fortunately, the truck was empty and the man was “alert and oriented” but couldn’t get himself out.

Homeworth Fire Department was called to help and, upon arrival, identified the incident as a confined space rescue. The neighboring Alliance Fire Department brought the necessary equipment to conduct a rescue.

Firefighters secured the man using a harness and lifted him to safety roughly an hour after the fall. Bakar is unaware of why he entered the empty trailer. The man appeared to have non-threatening injuries but was transferred to a hospital in Canton.