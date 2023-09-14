Tree ID event at Woodcock Creek

MEADVILLE, Pa. — The Crawford County Conservation District is hosting a tree identification workshop Sept. 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry Service Forester Mark Lewis will introduce participants to many tree species and explain why leaves turn different colors in the fall.

Participants are asked to meet in the side yard of the nature center and wear comfortable walking shoes. All ages are welcome to attend.