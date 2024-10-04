Tuscarawas County Junior Fair Sale

Sept. 19-21, 2024 | Sale Total: $1,528,412 | Lots: 710

STEERS: 86 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Kenny Welch | Bid: $10/lb | Weight: 1,403 lbs | Buyer: Kimble Company; RESERVE CHAMPION: Reide Black | Bid: $10/lb | Weight: 1,428 lbs | Buyer: WM Commercial Roofing LLC

HOGS: 297 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Kayne Ellwood | Bid: $20/lb | Weight: 280 lbs | Buyer: Dover Phila Federal Credit Union; RESERVE CHAMPION: Jonathon Domer | Bid: $18/lb | Weight: 244 lbs | Buyer: WM Commercial Roofing

LAMBS: 34 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Allison Kendle | Bid: $70/lb | Weight: 155 lbs | Buyers: Carrollton Farmers Exchange, Kim Davis Insurance Agency, Fisher Farm Service, Kauffman Realty and Auctions, McDonnell Farms, D&J Sales and Service and Hamilton Insurance; RESERVE CHAMPION: Marshall Miller | Bid: $22.50/lb | Weight: 159 lbs | Buyer: Endsley Insurance Agency LLC

MARKET GOATS: 48 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Kortlynn Miller | Bid: $18.50/lb | Weight: 92 lbs | Buyer: Fresh Off the Farm; RESERVE CHAMPION: Olivia Sproul | Bid: $16/lb | Weight: 98 lbs | Buyer: Fresh Off the Farm

RABBITS (PEN OF 3): 21 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Madalyn Meck | Bid: $700 | Buyer: SafeClean Maid Services; RESERVE CHAMPION: Jazlynn Green | Bid: $1,000 | Buyer: JR Wright and Sons

BROILERS (PEN OF 3): 112 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Jackson Burkholder | Bid: $1,200 | Buyer: TCM Waterproofing; RESERVE CHAMPION: Lincoln Flinner | Bid: $1,250 | Buyer: Pine Lawn Farm

TURKEY: 40 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Gabriel Stockert | Bid: $1,300 | Buyer: Lucky Tree Service; RESERVE CHAMPION: Ashley Zurfley | Bid: $800 | Buyer: HRN Construction

DUCKS (PEN OF 2): 21 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Lucy Angelo | Bid: $650 | Buyer: Schlabach Painting; RESERVE CHAMPION: Jacoby Cannon | Bid: $1,000 | Buyer: Novelis Uhrichsville Works

SMALL ANIMAL WOODEN PRODUCT

BUYERS: M&M Equipment Service, Mark and Lisa Yoder, Gordon Milk Transport, Dr. Steven Chismar and Family, Clint and Lisa Troyer and Barrs General Construction LLC

DAIRY SALE LARGE BASKET

BUYERS: Mako’s Market and Pharmacy, Kimble Company, Garver Trucking, Queen E Clean, Becks Hybrid, Holmes Ag Service, Kolt Andreas, Gerber & Sons Inc, Country Side Repair and Bill Zeigler

PHOTOGRAPHER: Jenna Regula Photography

1 of 18