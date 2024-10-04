Tuscarawas County Junior Fair Sale

Sept. 19-21, 2024 | Sale Total: $1,528,412 | Lots: 710
STEERS: 86 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Kenny Welch | Bid: $10/lb | Weight: 1,403 lbs | Buyer: Kimble Company; RESERVE CHAMPION: Reide Black | Bid: $10/lb | Weight: 1,428 lbs | Buyer: WM Commercial Roofing LLC
HOGS: 297 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Kayne Ellwood | Bid: $20/lb | Weight: 280 lbs | Buyer: Dover Phila Federal Credit Union; RESERVE CHAMPION: Jonathon Domer | Bid: $18/lb | Weight: 244 lbs | Buyer: WM Commercial Roofing
LAMBS: 34 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Allison Kendle | Bid: $70/lb | Weight: 155 lbs | Buyers: Carrollton Farmers Exchange, Kim Davis Insurance Agency, Fisher Farm Service, Kauffman Realty and Auctions, McDonnell Farms, D&J Sales and Service and Hamilton Insurance; RESERVE CHAMPION: Marshall Miller | Bid: $22.50/lb | Weight: 159 lbs | Buyer: Endsley Insurance Agency LLC
MARKET GOATS: 48 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Kortlynn Miller | Bid: $18.50/lb | Weight: 92 lbs | Buyer: Fresh Off the Farm; RESERVE CHAMPION: Olivia Sproul | Bid: $16/lb | Weight: 98 lbs | Buyer: Fresh Off the Farm
RABBITS (PEN OF 3): 21 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Madalyn Meck | Bid: $700 | Buyer: SafeClean Maid Services; RESERVE CHAMPION: Jazlynn Green | Bid: $1,000 | Buyer: JR Wright and Sons
BROILERS (PEN OF 3): 112 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Jackson Burkholder | Bid: $1,200 | Buyer: TCM Waterproofing; RESERVE CHAMPION: Lincoln Flinner | Bid: $1,250 | Buyer: Pine Lawn Farm
TURKEY: 40 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Gabriel Stockert | Bid: $1,300 | Buyer: Lucky Tree Service; RESERVE CHAMPION: Ashley Zurfley | Bid: $800 | Buyer: HRN Construction
DUCKS (PEN OF 2): 21 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Lucy Angelo | Bid: $650 | Buyer: Schlabach Painting; RESERVE CHAMPION: Jacoby Cannon | Bid: $1,000 | Buyer: Novelis Uhrichsville Works
SMALL ANIMAL WOODEN PRODUCT
BUYERS: M&M Equipment Service, Mark and Lisa Yoder, Gordon Milk Transport, Dr. Steven Chismar and Family, Clint and Lisa Troyer and Barrs General Construction LLC
DAIRY SALE LARGE BASKET
BUYERS: Mako’s Market and Pharmacy, Kimble Company, Garver Trucking, Queen E Clean, Becks Hybrid, Holmes Ag Service, Kolt Andreas, Gerber & Sons Inc, Country Side Repair and Bill Zeigler
PHOTOGRAPHER: Jenna Regula Photography