Twilight walk to teach pond basics

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Pond owners, residents of lake communities and local officials can gain practical information from an upcoming Penn State Extension workshop focused on the basics of pond water quality, ecology, plant identification and management. The “Twilight Pond Walk” will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, at Sahli Nature Park, 194 McKinley Road, Chippewa Township, Pennsylvania.

The workshop will cover basic pond plant identification, how to conduct basic pond water quality tests, how land uses and runoff can affect ponds, basic pond ecology and pond water testing.

The Twilight Pond Walk will feature speakers Susan Boser, water resources educator with Penn State Extension, and Hannah Ward, watershed specialist with the Beaver County Conservation District. Instructors will set aside ample time for discussion and interaction as the group explores these unique ecosystems.

Organizers note that space is limited, so pre-registration is required. The registration deadline is Aug. 9. The registration fee of $10 covers a copy of the publication “Management of Fish Ponds in Pennsylvania.” More information and registration is available on the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/twilight-pond-walk.