Geauga Park District offering hikes for seniors

CHARDON, Ohio — Seasonal programs geared toward seniors are always available in Geauga Park District, but summertime offerings tend to be the most popular, including naturalist-led hikes and Elderberries experiences.

Join a naturalist on a Geauga Walkers hike one or more of the following Tuesdays from 1-2:30 p.m.

• Aug. 1 at Whitlam Woods

• Aug. 15 at Swine Creek Reservation

• Aug. 29 at Big Creek Park

• Sept. 12 at Burton Wetlands Nature Preserve

• Sept. 26 at Orchard Hills Park

For a complete schedule, including walks outside of the parks, call the Geauga Senior Center at 440-279-2167.

Elderberries, a group of “seniors ripe for adventure,” will host an Astronomy Night from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Observatory Park. This program is co-presented by the Geauga County Department on Aging and University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center.

The event will include a planetarium show and an outdoor astronomy activity and will finish with night sky viewing, weather permitting, to see the planets, nebula and other celestial features. The Ohman Family Living at Blossom will provide a meal for everyone beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Registration is required and currently open to participate in Elderberries and Geauga Walkers by calling 440-286-9516 or visiting geaugaparkdistrict.org.