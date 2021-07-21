Two more solar projects get green light in Ohio

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications for two more solar projects during its July 15 meeting.

The 577 megawatt Fox Squirrel Solar project, in Madison County, and the 150 MW Powell Creek Solar project, in Putnam County, both got the green light.

Within the last month, the board has approved 877 megawatts of solar energy to be constructed in the state. The board approved two other solar projects at its June 24 meeting, the 80 MW Angelina Solar and 70 MW Alamo Solar projects, both in Preble County.

The Fox Squirrel Solar project will sit on about 3,444 acres within a 3,766-acre project area located in Oak Run, Pleasant, and Range townships in Madison County.

Powell Creek Solar will occupy just under 1,000 acres within an approximately 2,013-acre project area located in Palmer and Liberty townships in Putnam County.

Wind farm canceled

Also during its July 15 meeting, the Ohio Power Siting Board approved 6011 Greenwich Windpark, LLC’s, now known as Crossroads Wind Power, LLC, request to relinquish its certificate to construct a wind farm in Huron County. The certificate issued by the OPSB for the Greenwich Windpark project is now canceled.

The project was to put 25 turbines in to generate about 60 MW of power. It was initially certified by the board in August 2014.

The wind project was the subject of a lawsuit filed by the Greenwich Neighbors United, a grassroots advocacy group opposed to the farm, that went to the Ohio Supreme Court over turbine setbacks.

Greenwich Windpark applied to modify its application in 2015 based on using a different model of wind turbine. The neighbors group argued that the project should have the new, increased setbacks applied to the project because of the amendment. The minimum setback for wind turbines in Ohio increased significantly in 2014, after the project was initially approved.

A divided Ohio Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in favor of the wind project in June 2019, saying it could go forward without the stricter setbacks.