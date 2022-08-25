Two solar projects in Ohio approved

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18.

The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area in Hoaglin Township in Van Wert County, overlapping the footprint of the existing Blue Creek Wind Farm.

The solar facility will consist of large arrays of photovoltaic modules, commonly referred to as solar panels, as well as associated facilities including access roads, an operations and maintenance facility, electric collection lines, a substation and transmission line and weather stations.

The board’s decision for this project included participation by ad hoc board members representing the county and township.

The 100-megawatt Nottingham Solar facility will occupy 580 acres within a 1,200-acre project area in Athens Township in Harrison County. The solar facility will consist of large arrays of solar panels, as well as associated facilities including access roads, an operations and maintenance facility, electric collection lines, a substation and transmission line and weather stations.

In other business, the board approved a request filed by Clean Energy-Trumbull, LLC to extend the certificate granted to the Trumbull Energy Project in Trumbull County by a period of one year. The board also dismissed and closed of record the electric interconnection facility proposed for the Seneca Wind Farm in Seneca County.

Additional information about the decisions is available at opsb.ohio.gov. Copies of the opinions and orders will be available in case numbers 21-0823-EL-BGN (Wild Grains Solar) and 21-0270-EL-BGN (Nottingham Solar). A recorded webcast of the meeting is available on the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/PUCOhio.