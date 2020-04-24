USDA: SNAP benefits up 40% due to COVID-19

With all SNAP-receiving households temporarily eligible to receive maximum benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, monthly SNAP benefits have increased 40%, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said April 22. This totals an additional $2 billion per month for SNAP households across all states and territories.

“These are unprecedented times for American families who are facing joblessness and hunger,” said Sonny Perdue, secretary of agriculture. He added that the increases should help low-income individuals continue to feed themselves and their families during the crisis.

These increases allow states to bring households that are normally eligible for less than the maximum SNAP benefits up to the maximum for two months. The USDA is providing guidance for states that want to extend these emergency allotments for longer than the initial two months.

Online program

More states have also been joining the SNAP online pilot program. The pilot program, which allows SNAP users to order and pay for groceries online with their benefits, started in April 2019, in New York.

The program expanded to five other states this year. Another nine states are approved to move forward and expected to start offering online purchasing in April or May, including West Virginia, which was approved April 18.

West Virginia has nearly 300,000 individuals in its SNAP program. The state’s federal funding for SNAP totals nearly $400 million annually.

Click and collect

Ohio is not been part of the pilot program currently, but did add online options for SNAP recipients April 1.

Grocery stores and other retailers can now offer online “click and collect” shopping, according to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. This option allows people with SNAP benefits to order groceries online or over the phone, then go to the store to pick up their groceries and pay.

At stores that have mobile check-out devices, customers can swipe their cards and pick up their groceries outside the store. At stores that don’t, customers can go inside to pick up their groceries and pay.